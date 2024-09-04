Swiss International forced to add huge 'balancing plate' to Airbus jets due to new 1st-class seat weight

Swiss International Air Lines' new first-class seats are so heavy, the airline has to modify the planes they are going on for safety purposes.

SWISS Senses, an in-flight experience available to passengers starting next year, includes SWISS First, offering customers "absolute privacy with lockable sliding doors, spacious wardrobe and a colour concept that gives a feeling of security when boarding," according to the airline's website.

The seats will be aboard Airbus A330-300s, which will feature four of 227 seats as first class, according to a new seat map.

"Since First and Business Class are generally located at the front of the passenger cabin, this is making the aircraft more nose-heavy," Swiss International told FOX Business.

331 SWISS INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS GET STRANDED 20 HOURS IN KAZAKHSTAN AFTER PLANE GOES OFF RUNWAY

As a result, the aircraft will "require the fixed installation of an additional ‘balancing plate’ that gives the aircraft an adequate fore-to-aft balance," Swiss International said.

The airline noted that they are exploring other options, but that the plates will remain on the aircraft until such alternatives can be developed to provide the balance required.

SWISS AIR FLIGHT TAKEOFF FROM NYC TO ZURICH ABORTED AFTER 4 JETS CLEARED TO CROSS RUNWAY: REPORT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DLAKY DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 6.41 -0.17 -2.58% EADSY AIRBUS SE 36.99 -1.40 -3.65%

"The ‘balancing plate’ option is a tried and trusted approach within the aviation industry that can be rapidly adopted," Swiss International's statement continued. "Parallel to this, we continue to work on alternative solutions and to monitor further trends and technologies that may enable us to achieve the overall weight distribution needed in other effective ways."

Swiss International says the first class changes are a result of customers' wishes and needs, which includes modernization of cabin interiors in long-haul aircraft.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The refurbishment of the airlines' Airbus A330-300 cabin interiors will begin in Winter 2025-26.

According to Swiss International's website, the remaining 223 seats will consist of 43 business class, 21 premum economy and 159 economy.