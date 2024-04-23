Former JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes is back. He's taking over Airbus North America

Former JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes is taking over Airbus' North America operations just months after stepping away for health reasons.

Hayes will assume the role on June 3 and report to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faur. He is succeeding Airbus Americas CEO C. Jeffrey Knittel, who announced his retirement after holding the top executive position in the region since 2018.

JETBLUE CEO ROBIN HAYES TO STEP DOWN IN FEBRUARY

Hayes will be in charge of leading the commercial aircraft business and will be responsible for coordinating the company’s helicopters, space and defense businesses across North America.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EADSY AIRBUS SE 43.178 +0.17 +0.39% EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 127.12 -0.15 -0.12%

He will also be taking on the company's chief rival, Boeing, as the company deals with safety issues, whistleblowers and the fallout from muliple incidents involving the 737 Max Jet.

Airbus spends $15 billion annually working with more than 2,000 U.S. suppliers in over 40 states.

He will also oversee over 10,000 Airbus employees across 50 sites in the region.

JETBLUE TO END ALLIANCE WITH AMERICAN IN AN ATTEMPT TO SAVE SPIRIT MERGER

However, his appointment comes after Hayes stepped down from JetBlue in February to focus on his health after admitting that the challenges and pressure of the job had "taken their toll." He had been at the helm of the carrier for nine years before stepping down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 7.51 +0.40 +5.63%

"The extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll," Hayes said in a statement earlier this year. "On the advice of my doctor and after talking to my wife, it’s time I put more focus on my health and well-being."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, Hayes said in a statement Monday that after having time off, he is "excited and energized to join Airbus and build on the incredible success in the region."

"Airbus’ commitment to safety and decarbonisation is incredibly important to me personally, and I am both motivated by and committed to contributing to the Airbus purpose to pioneer sustainable aerospace," Hayes continued.

Hayes has over three decades' experience in global aerospace leadership, according to Airbus. He served in a series of senior executive roles at British Airways over the course of his 19-year tenure before taking over JetBlue.