Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter's new boss: Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as new CEO on Friday

close
JPMorgan global market strategist Jack Manley and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss Tesla's investor day and whether now is the time for investors to get off the sidelines, on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Betting against Elon Musk is like betting against Steve Jobs: Keith Fitz-Gerald

JPMorgan global market strategist Jack Manley and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss Tesla's investor day and whether now is the time for investors to get off the sidelines, on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Elon Musk on Friday officially named former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino, who stepped down as global chair of advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal on Friday morning, will succeed Musk in six weeks. Musk has been running the platform since he bought it for $44 billion in October, although he insisted that he would not become its permanent CEO.

Yaccarino spent more than a decade as an executive at NBC and helped to transform "the $70 billion premium video ecosystem," according to NBC. 

ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES TWITTER WILL WELCOME NEW FEMALE CEO IN JUNE

As global chair of advertising and partnerships, Yaccarino was responsible for monetizing the company’s portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution and commerce partnerships, and client relationships, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also oversaw all global, national and local ad sales, partnerships, marketing, ad tech, data, measurement, commerce and strategic initiatives. 

Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino and creator and executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live,' Lorne Michaels, speak on stage during the NBC session at the Cannes Lions 2019. (Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions / Getty Images)

She helped launch its ad-supported streaming service, Peacock, and forged partnerships with Apple News, BuzzFeed, Holler, ReachTV, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube in an effort to expand the company's digital footprint.

Her team of 2,000 people generated more than $100 billion in ad sales since she joined in 2011, according to NBC.

MUSK ON BUYING TWITTER: 'PAINFUL' BUT NECESSARY

Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.

Yaccarino, who has deep roots in the advertising industry, could be a linchpin in Twitter’s future.

Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but he provided no details.

Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage in front of hundreds of advertisers.

Her interest in the media and advertising industry stems from her time at Penn State University. Yaccarino said in an interview with Salesforce in 2021 that she "gravitated towards communications" while in school.

Linda Yaccarino

"Peacock Investor Day" at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, on Jan. 16, 2020. (Peter Kramer/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I was very interested in content and content's influence on culture, and that's what kind of landed me in the business of content, which has become media and advertising," she said. 

After a brief mishap with her application, she landed her first internship at NBC's media planning department, which she says is "where the love affair was born." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 