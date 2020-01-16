How NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service stacks up

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal will provide details on its planned Peacock video streaming service on Thursday, taking on industry leader Netflix Inc and others in the highly competitive field.

Here is what to expect.

Peacock:

Cost: The service will have ads and be free for U.S. Comcast customers. During Thursday’s investor day presentation, the company will announce pricing for non-Comcast customers.

Original programming: Dramas including “Dr. Death” and a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.” Reboots of comedies “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster.” Original films and animated series to be developed from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

TV library: “The Office” (starting in 2021); “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Cheers.”

Movie library: “Bridesmaids,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Breakfast Club.” Also films from the “Bourne,” “Despicable Me” and “Fast & Furious” franchises.

Availability: April 2020

Netflix:

Cost: Plans ranging from $8.99 here per month to $15.99 per month.

Bundles: Available as part of Comcast's Xfinity here package in the United States.

Discounts: Mobile plan in India for $3.54 here per month

Original programming: TV series and films such as “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman.”

Television library: “Seinfeld” (starting in 2021), “The Office” (through 2020), “Breaking Bad.”

Movie library: “City of God,” “The Matrix,” “Trainspotting,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Availability: Globally except help.netflix.com/en/node/14164 in China, North Korea, Crimea, and Syria.

Disney+:

Cost: $6.99 https://preview.disneyplus.com per month or $69.99 per year.

Bundles: $13 here per month bundle including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Original programming: “The Mandalorian,” “Loki,” “Lady and the Tramp.”

Television library: “High School Musical,” “Duck Tales,” “Star Wars Rebels,” “The Simpsons.”

Movie library: “Bambi,” “Frozen,” “The Sound of Music,” “Avatar.”

Launched: November 2019

Apple TV+:

Cost: $4.99 www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus per month.

Discounts: Free one-year subscription with purchase of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV device. Subscription in India www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus for 99 rupees ($1.40) per month.

Original programming: “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” “Little Voice.”

No library beyond original programming.

Launched: November 2019

HBO Max:

Cost: $14.99 per month

Discounts: Free at launch to HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms and HBO Now direct-billed customers.

Original programming: “Grease: Rydell High” musical spinoff series; four “Adventure Time” series; a “Gossip Girl” reboot; “Green Lantern.” Upcoming HBO series “The Outsider” and “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.”

Television library: “Friends,” “Doctor Who,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park;” HBO series including “Game of Thrones”

Movie library: DC Comics superhero movies including “The Dark Knight” as well as others like “Citizen Kane,” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy

Availability: May 2020 in the United States.

Amazon Prime Video:

Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year through an Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and other benefits. $8.99 per month for Prime Video only.

Discounts: $6.49 here per month for students

Original programming: “The Grand Tour,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Catastrophe.”

Television library: “Downton Abbey,” “Bones,” “Mr. Robot.”

Movie library: “You’ve Got Mail” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Availability: More than 200 here countries.

Hulu:

Cost: $5.99 here per month or $11.99 per month without advertisements.

Bundles: Can be bundled with Hulu’s live TV service.

Original programming: “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Veronica Mars,” “The Mindy Project” and “Marvel’s Runaways.”

Television: Next-day TV episodes from networks including NBC, ABC, FOX and FX for shows including “This is Us” and “Family Guy.”

Television library: “The Good Doctor, “ER,” “Lost,” “Golden Girls,” “Full House” and “Family Matters.”

Movie library: Titles including “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” the “Transformers” series and “A Quiet Place.”

Availability: The United States and Japan

CBS All Access:

Cost: $5.99 here per month, or $9.99 per month without commercials.

Discounts: 15 percent discount per month with an annual plan.

Original programming: “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Good Fight,” “The Twilight Zone.”

Television library: “Big Brother,” “NCIS,” and “The Brady Bunch.”

Movie library: “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ghost,” the “Rocky” series.

Availability: United States

Reporting by Neha Malara and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis