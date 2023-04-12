Expand / Collapse search
Musk on buying Twitter: 'Painful' but necessary

Billionaire tells BBC his social media company is now 'breaking even'

FOX Business' Kennedy discusses Twitter phasing out marks that signal verified accounts, the White House eyeing the ban of incandescent lights, a new survey highlighting couples' financial values and budget-friendly Easter traditions. video

Twitter begins phasing out blue verified checkmarks

Twitter chief Elon Musk told the BBC late Tuesday that running the social media company has been "quite painful" and he would sell it if the right person came along. 

Despite the troubles, Musk said Twitter was now roughly breaking even following his purchase of the company last year and predicted that Twitter could become cash flow positive in the current quarter if certain trends continue.

In the streamed interview, Musk also discussed his ownership of the online platform, including layoffs, misinformation, and his work style. 

Musk implemented mass layoffs to cut costs after acquiring the platform. He said Twitter's workforce shed around 1,500 employees, down from about 8,000 and said it was something that had to be done.

A photo of Elon Musk holding a sink

This video grab taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk on October 26, 2022 shows himself carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.  (Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Asked if he regretted buying the company, Musk said it was something that "needed to be done," while owning the platform "has not been boring" and has been "quite a rollercoaster."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.