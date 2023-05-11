Elon Musk announces Twitter will welcome new female CEO in June

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the company's next CEO will be a woman on Thursday.

"Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk exclaimed in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Musk did not specify the name of the next CEO. She is slated to start working in June.

The South African-born entrepreneur explained that he will still hold an executive position in the company. Musk will oversee major functions like product and software.

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk added.

Musk’s announcement referenced X Corp., a privately-held company that Twitter merged into.

The move comes as Twitter has undergone major changes over the past year. A report published earlier in May stated that Musk cut Twitter’s staff down to around 1,000 employees.

"The issue is like the company's going to go bankrupt if we do not cut costs immediately," Musk told BBC News in April. "This is not a caring, uncaring situation. It's like if the whole ship sinks then nobody's got a job."

Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter last October, paying $44 billion for the social media platform. Since that time, Musk laid off thousands of employees, including the communications department. He implemented a number of changes to the platform, that included eliminating "legacy bluechecks" — also known as verification badges. Musk added new features as part of Twitter's subscription platform, Twitter Blue, including the ability to post longer tweets, longer videos, and editing capabilities.

Musk recently announced new features including, voice, video calls, and encrypted direct messages.

