Varney: It's starting to feel like 'liberation' as country opens up

In his latest ‘My Take,’ FOX Business’ Stuart Varney believes the U.S. is ‘almost out of this,’ as more Americans get vaccinated.

We’ve arrived at the point where you can legitimately say the pandemic, in America, is almost over. You cannot say it is completely over when people are still dying, and there are thousands of new cases every day, got that. And yes there will always be some anxiety that a variant may emerge that resists vaccines.

But this past weekend marked a sea change: a big shift in the way America looks and feels.

NEW YORK CITY PREPARES FOR RETURN OF GOVERNMENT WORKERS

I was in Florida taking full advantage of a Republican-run state! The beaches. The shopping malls. Restaurants. Absolutely packed. I watched the derby in a sports bar: everyone commenting on the big, un-masked crowd at Churchill Downs. It was so good to see that.

It wasn’t a back-to-normal feeling, because we are not really sure what the new normal is anymore. Instead, it was a feeling of liberation! With 100 million Americans fully vaccinated, and with restrictions rapidly being peeled back, we seem to be enjoying our freedom.

The president wants us to wear masks outdoors, but I didn’t see much of that.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The president delivered a speech to a spaced-out, masked congress, which was itself blockaded with fences and the National Guard! They really should get out more, preferably to booming Republican states.

My point is, to me, an immigrant, America is an optimistic place. I’ve always felt Americans look forward in a positive way. And with the pandemic, that’s where we are! It’s a wonderful thing to see and be a part of: Liberty. The freedom to live our lives again. We’re almost out of this thing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS