Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

US risks trailing China, others on self-driving cars, congresswoman warns

Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is pushing for federal support of autonomous vehicles

By FOXBusiness
close
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, (R-Wash.), makes a case for the advancement of self-driving cars. video

Self-driving cars are transformational: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, (R-Wash.), makes a case for the advancement of self-driving cars.

The U.S. is in danger of falling behind to China and other countries without federal support of autonomous vehicles, according to Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Continue Reading Below

Although manufacturers are moving forward, Rodgers told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto it’s important to pass legislation to establish a federal framework for commercialization.

WHEN WILL THE HIGHWAYS BE FILLED WITH AUTONOMOUS CARS?

Rodgers said the legislation would make clear that safety falls into federal jurisdiction and traffic patterns, licensing and registration would be included at the local level.

McMorris added that the law passed the House last year but got caught up in the Senate, however, a hearing held this week in Washington by a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee went really well.

Google self-driving Lexus cars at a Google event outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

While the benefits of self-driving cars are vast, she said, they will be transformational in a lot of ways.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“When you think about 37,000 individuals that were killed on our roadways last year largely due to human error, you think about the movement of goods and people, all the congestion in America. You know, this would really create some efficiencies,” she explained.

McMorris believes it would also benefit people with disabilities and seniors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS