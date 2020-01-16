Expand / Collapse search
Technology

When will the highways be filled with autonomous cars?

Intel CEO Robert Swan says it's a decade away

By FOXBusiness
Intel CEO Robert Swan says autonomous cars might be on the road by 2030.video

Intel CEO on autonomous car technology

Intel CEO Robert Swan says autonomous cars might be on the road by 2030.

How far away is society from cars zipping up and down the roads with no driver at the wheel? If you ask Intel CEO Robert Swan, it's a bit of a way off.

"It's interesting, if you asked me this three years ago, I would have said maybe 20, 25" years, Swan told FOX Business' Jack Otter on "Barron's Roundtable." "Today, I would say maybe closer to 2030."

Intel boss Robert "Bob" Swan announces the chip group's new microprocessors called "Tiger Lake" at the technology fair CES. (Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images)

And what contributed to his increased optimism in the industry?

"I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the amount of technology innovation that our teams have been able to deploy in cars over the course of the last couple of months," Swan said.

Intel CEO Robert Swan speaks during a roundtable event with members of the media in Tel Aviv, Israel June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Swan admits, however, that no one really knows when that day will come, but when it does come, "it will be here fast," Swan said. Swan said Intel is well-positioned to bring the technology necessary to autonomous vehicles.

Beyond his company's stake in the game, Swan is hopeful autonomous cars can "make the roads safer over time."

