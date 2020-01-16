When will the highways be filled with autonomous cars?

How far away is society from cars zipping up and down the roads with no driver at the wheel? If you ask Intel CEO Robert Swan, it's a bit of a way off.

Continue Reading Below

"It's interesting, if you asked me this three years ago, I would have said maybe 20, 25" years, Swan told FOX Business' Jack Otter on "Barron's Roundtable." "Today, I would say maybe closer to 2030."

And what contributed to his increased optimism in the industry?

WILBUR ROSS AT CES: WE NEED TO UPDATE HIGHWAYS TO ACCOMMODATE AUTONOMOUS CARS

"I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the amount of technology innovation that our teams have been able to deploy in cars over the course of the last couple of months," Swan said.

Swan admits, however, that no one really knows when that day will come, but when it does come, "it will be here fast," Swan said. Swan said Intel is well-positioned to bring the technology necessary to autonomous vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Beyond his company's stake in the game, Swan is hopeful autonomous cars can "make the roads safer over time."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Watch the full interview with Intel CEO Robert Swan on FOX Business' "Barron's Roundtable" on Friday at 10 p.m. ET