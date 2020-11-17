Twitter's 'Fleets' have launched to confused users

Social media giant Twitter launched the use of 'Fleets' to iPhone and Android users across the globe on Tuesday, sparking confusion for users.

Continue Reading Below

Fleets are a lot like they sound: fleeting Twitter messages that last for a period of 24 hours.

TWITTER LABELED 300,000 ELECTION-RELATED TWEETS, DORSEY SAYS

Users can write text messages, share tweets, or post photo or video content directly from their Twitter feed and view Fleets from those they follow.

For Snapchat users and Instagrammers, the format is familiar. Each person's content appears in a bubble with their Twitter avatar in the middle.

In March, the tech company announced the venture and tested Fleets in Brazil, India, Italy, South Korea and, recently, in Japan.

In a Tuesday blog post, Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson explained that they created Fleets to ramp down the pressure of "public" and "permanent" Twitter.

"Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings," they wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This format may sound familiar to you!" they acknowledged. "We’ve learned that some people feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter with this ephemeral format, so what they’re saying lives just for a moment in time."

Fleets will reportedly be updated over time based on user feedback with new features like stickers and audio-only messages.

Twitter, which has made some major policy shifts this year ahead of the presidential election, also announced an audio-based networking feature similar to the Clubhouse app.

What it calls "Spaces" is still in its early stages, according to The New York Times.

However, Twitter users replying to the Fleets announcement video tweet largely wanted to know just one thing.

"Can we just have an edit button?" asked @DevinCow.