Twitter labeled 300,000 election-related tweets, Dorsey says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday are returning to Congress to take questions regarding their content moderation policies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee in late October to face similar questions regarding censorship. The companies' enactment of new policies during and after the election to prevent the spread of misinformation highlighted the power both platforms hold in censoring content.

Dorsey said in his prepared testimony that Twitter removed some 300,000 election-related tweets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11, representing 0.2% of all election-related tweets on the platform. Twitter has labeled or removed well over 50 posts from President Trump since Election Day.

"In the lead up to the 2020 elections, we made significant enhancements to our policies to protect the integrity of the election. Most notably, this year, we updated our civic integrity policy to more comprehensively enforce labeling or removing of false and misleading information," Dorsey wrote in his testimony.

He added that Twitter announced these changes publicly and briefed both presidential campaigns on the updated policies.

Republican lawmakers have long criticized censorship on social media platforms, arguing that certain content moderation policies and decisions unfairly target conservative users and posts. Tuesday's hearing was called after lawmakers took issue with Twitter's and Facebook's respective decisions to temporarily block the distribution of a New York Post story about President-Elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his alleged foreign business dealings.

Both platforms have since allowed the distribution of the article after outcries.

Tuesday's hearing will likely include discussion points echoing those that were mentioned during the Senate Commerce Committee's October hearing but from a post-election perspective, including Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which could face reform under the Biden administration.

Section 230 offers liability protections to social media and other tech platforms that allow third-party users to publish content on their websites.

While there appears to be a bipartisan concern that Big Tech has too much power and wealth in general, Republicans have focused much of their efforts on limiting what they allege to be censorship from Big Tech companies -- which are mostly staffed by Democratic voters. Trump has called to revoke Section 230 to take away protections from companies that wrongly censor users.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said during Tuesday's hearing that he is open to making changes to Section 230 after bringing up Facebook's and Twitter's decisions to limit the Post article and accusing Twitter, specifically, of making "editorial decisions."

Biden has also called to revoke Section 230 but for the opposite reason; he and other Democrats have argued that social media companies should be held liable for not censoring enough content that could lead to harm.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey have previously suggested they are open to congressional action to amend Section 230. Changes could include requiring companies to have oversight boards so users could appeal censorship decisions and updating algorithms to increase transparency.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who may have signaled how the incoming Biden administration will handle Big Tech, will not participate in the hearing, an aide told Fox News.

