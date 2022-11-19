Tesla recalls more than 320,000 vehicles due to taillight software glitch

Electric car company Tesla has announced it will recall more than 320,000 vehicles over an issue involving taillights that could cause them to illuminate improperly.

The company made the public filing on Saturday, saying that more than 321,000 vehicles will be recalled over a taillight issue the electric vehicle manufacturer said covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

The Texas-based car company said it will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

The company said the recall followed customer complaints it became aware of in late October, largely from foreign markets, claiming vehicle tail lights were not illuminating.

The investigation found in rare cases the lights may intermittently not work due to an anomaly that causes false fault detections during the vehicle wake-up process. Tesla said it had received three warranty reports over the issue.

The recall comes the day after the company announced it will be recalling roughly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that causes the front passenger airbag to deploy incorrectly, which sent its shares down almost 3% to a near two-year low.

Earlier this month, the company recalled more than 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in a move it said was due to drivers being at risk of experiencing a loss of power on rough roads while using the power steering assist feature.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

Reuters contributed to this report