Elon Musk polls users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, millions swiftly respond

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has failed to find lucrative results following his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform but he may have just found his solution: Donald Trump.

The new Twitter boss took to the platform Friday evening and asked his supporters if the former U.S. president should be allowed back to return to Twitter after he was banned.

Trump was previously banned from Twitter immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building for allegedly inciting the violence or for fear he could use the platform in such a way.

As for the poll, the response was overwhelming.

Musk posted the poll shortly before 7 p.m. and, within hours, it had received millions of replies.

Eight hours later, the responses were still pouring in by an average of one million per hour, Musk tweeted.

And most of the 8.4 million polled (as of early Saturday morning) agreed that Trump, who once had a dominant presence on the platform, should be allowed to return.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk added in a subsequent tweet, a Latin phrase that translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

Musk said he has reinstated several accounts, including the satirical account Babylon Bee, but that his decision on Trump "has not yet been made."

Musk has faced near-constant criticism since taking over the platform as he has fired most of its senior leadership and staff, overhauled the platform’s subscription and verification system, and announced a number of changes to its moderation.

In another tweet on Friday, Musk assured he was navigating Twitter to prioritize "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach."

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter," he wrote. "You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from [the] rest of [the] Internet."

"What should Twitter do next?" Musk openly asked, a tweet that received nearly 300,000 responses.

As for the platform, Musk maintains Twitter continues to "hit another all-time high" in usage.

Musk has 116.8 million followers on the platform.