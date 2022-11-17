Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX

Musk's top Tesla lieutenant now working at SpaceX after controversy

Musk has a long history of swapping executives’ roles

Elon Musk’s top lieutenant at Tesla, who led operations at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plants in Texas, is now working for SpaceX.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Omead Afshar is working on SpaceX’s Starship deep-space rocket. 

SpaceX

SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, US, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Brimming with SpaceX engineers, Hawthorne, California, has become an unlikely focal point for a new era of manufacturing.  (Photographer: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Afshar has for several years been Musk’s liaison and was known for leading the construction of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. 

Over the summer, rumors circulated that Afshar was on the verge of getting fired for allegedly placing an order for a "special glass" for a "secret project," Bloomberg reported. 

TWITTER CEO ELON MUSK SAYS HIS WORKLOAD IS ‘NOT SOMETHING I’D RECOMMEND'

Tesla’s finance department flagged the order as suspicious and triggered an investigation. It remained unclear how the investigation was resolved. As of Thursday evening, Afshar’s LinkedIn page still lists his employment as "Office of the CEO at Tesla," i.e., Elon Musk

According to Bloomberg, Afshar’s new gig is vice president of Starship production at Space X. The outlet noted that Musk has a long history of swapping executives’ roles. 

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 