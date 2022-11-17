Musk's top Tesla lieutenant now working at SpaceX after controversy

Elon Musk’s top lieutenant at Tesla, who led operations at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plants in Texas, is now working for SpaceX.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Omead Afshar is working on SpaceX’s Starship deep-space rocket.

Afshar has for several years been Musk’s liaison and was known for leading the construction of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Over the summer, rumors circulated that Afshar was on the verge of getting fired for allegedly placing an order for a "special glass" for a "secret project," Bloomberg reported.

TWITTER CEO ELON MUSK SAYS HIS WORKLOAD IS ‘NOT SOMETHING I’D RECOMMEND'

Tesla’s finance department flagged the order as suspicious and triggered an investigation. It remained unclear how the investigation was resolved. As of Thursday evening, Afshar’s LinkedIn page still lists his employment as "Office of the CEO at Tesla," i.e., Elon Musk.

According to Bloomberg, Afshar’s new gig is vice president of Starship production at Space X. The outlet noted that Musk has a long history of swapping executives’ roles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.