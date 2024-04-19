Tesla recalls nearly 3,900 Cybertrucks over accelerator pedal issue

Tesla is recalling nearly 3,900 of its Cybertrucks due to an issue with the vehicle's accelerator pedal.

The recall, announced Wednesday, was prompted by accelerator pedal pads in the trucks that "may dislodge and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

That issue "can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash," according to the agency.

All of the 3,878 of the 2024 Cybertrucks that Tesla built between Nov. 13 and April 4 are subject to the recall, the electric vehicle maker’s safety recall report said.

Tesla reported the accelerator pedal pad problem did not lead to any crashes, injuries or fatalities. It was flagged to Tesla at the end of March by a customer.

Impacted Cybertruck owners can get the accelerator pedal assembly replaced or reworked by Tesla so that it "ensures sufficient retention force between the pad and accelerator pedal to prevent the pad from dislodging," the recall report said. The fix will be free.

Tesla let stores and service centers know about the recall Friday. That will be followed in June by mailed notification to customers, according to the NHTSA notice.

The issue arose after an "unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal," Tesla said.

The company also said in the recall report it has addressed the issue in production.

The Cybertruck is the most recent vehicle that Tesla added to its lineup, which also includes the Model Y, 3, X and S. The company makes all-electric Semi trucks as well.

In late January, CEO Elon Musk touted the Cybertruck as looking "like the future."

"There’s some very good trucks on the road, but if you were to switch out the brand name, you wouldn’t hardly know which company made them, but you definitely would know the Cybertruck," he said. "That’s our best product ever."