Tesla asks shareholders reinstate Elon Musk's pay, move to Texas
Tesla wants to reinstate Musk's pay package thrown out by a Delaware judge, and to incorporate in Texas
Tesla is asking its shareholders to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's pay package and to move the company's incorporation from Delaware to Texas, months after a judge rejected the chief executive's $56 billion compensation.
Tesla shareholders voted to approve Musk's pay package in 2018, but a Delaware judge voided it in January, siding with investors that sued to challenge the compensation package, which is the largest ever for a U.S. executive.
