Tesla asks shareholders reinstate Elon Musk's pay, move to Texas

Tesla is asking its shareholders to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's pay package and to move the company's incorporation from Delaware to Texas, months after a judge rejected the chief executive's $56 billion compensation.

Tesla shareholders voted to approve Musk's pay package in 2018, but a Delaware judge voided it in January, siding with investors that sued to challenge the compensation package, which is the largest ever for a U.S. executive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.