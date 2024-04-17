Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tesla asks shareholders reinstate Elon Musk's pay, move to Texas

Tesla wants to reinstate Musk's pay package thrown out by a Delaware judge, and to incorporate in Texas

Tesla is asking its shareholders to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's pay package and to move the company's incorporation from Delaware to Texas, months after a judge rejected the chief executive's $56 billion compensation.

Elon Musk gives a speech in Shanghai

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China, on January 7, 2020.  (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Tesla shareholders voted to approve Musk's pay package in 2018, but a Delaware judge voided it in January, siding with investors that sued to challenge the compensation package, which is the largest ever for a U.S. executive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.