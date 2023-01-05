Stuart Varney: The left can't undo what Elon Musk has done for free speech

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Elon Musk’s once praised achievements as the media turns on him for buying Twitter, arguing the left can’t undo what the Tesla CEO has done for free speech.

STUART VARNEY: One year ago, Elon Musk was TIME's person of the year. TIME gushed over "the richest man in the world who tosses satellites into space, harnesses the sun; with a flick of his finger the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance."

Well, that was a year ago and things have really changed.

When Musk took over Twitter, he offended the left, and he's been trashed in the media ever since.

What had once been a platform that effectively silenced conservatives, Twitter has become a treasure trove of information about censorship.

Listen to Matt Taibbi…

//Matt Taibbi: "I think we can say pretty conclusively, after looking at tens of thousands of emails over the course of these weeks, that the government was in the censorship business in a huge way/ and not just one agency. Really every conceivable wing of the enforcement agencies of the U.S. government were, in some way or another, sending moderation requests to Twitter, and in many cases those requests were being fulfilled. We have reports from all over, from states, from police departments — everywhere."//

In short, Musk blew up what had been the left's best vehicle to influence elections.

I'll call that a success, but in the media, he's regarded now as a dangerous, off-the-wall rich guy.

They are happy to see him be the first person to lose $200 billion.

They are thrilled that San Francisco is investigating him for putting beds in Twitter's headquarters.

Oh! That’s against the rules? How about defecating in the street, as they do in San Francisco!

Because of what he's done with Twitter, the left wants to bring Musk down. They'll never forgive him.

But they can never take away his achievement with Tesla and SpaceX and The Boring Company and Neuralink.

And they can't undo what Musk has done for free speech.