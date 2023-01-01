Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk teases Fauci Files will be released this week on Twitter

The Twitter CEO hinted the next iteration of the Twitter Files would include information about Dr. Anthony Fauci

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz reacts to a new batch of Twitter files that show the FBI's influence on the social media platform on 'Varney & Co.'

Elon Musk shining spotlight on 'erosion of trust' in national security apparatus: Rep. Mike Waltz

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz reacts to a new batch of Twitter files that show the FBI's influence on the social media platform on 'Varney & Co.'

Elon Musk, on Sunday, teased that this week’s Twitter Files report would focus on the now former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, in what could be known as the Fauci Files.

Musk turned to Twitter to tell users, "Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring."

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

Elon Musk said the FBI overreached its authority with respect to online censorship, the Twitter boos said Friday.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

One Twitter user replied to Musk’s tweet, saying she was,"Waiting… … for #FauciFiles,"

ELON MUSK MOCKS FAUCI AS ‘CREEPY’ AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

"Later this week," Musk replied.

In what is now called the "Twitter Files," journalists tapped by Musk address various controversies including internal discussions at Twitter regarding the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2022 presidential election and the social media company's decision to ban former President Trump from tweeting after his role in the Capitol invasion on Jan. 6, 2021.

The most recent Twitter File release focused on how both the Trump and Biden administrations leaned on Twitter to moderate content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TWITTER FILES PART 10: TRUMP, BIDEN WHITE HOUSES LEANED ON TECH GIANT TO MODERATE CONTENT DURING COVID

Recent tweets from Musk also appear to be growing in numbers as he attacks Fauci.

On Dec. 29, Musk asserted that Twitter employees had an internal "Fauci Fan Club," before tweeting that Twitter’s new policy was "to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science."

Anthony Fauci

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Evolutionary behavioral scientist Gad Saad appeared to joke about the dogmatic way scientific experts were treated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The science is anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is," Saad said. "His Excellency is science."

Musk responded by observing, "Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."

The Twitter CEO also mocked Fauci on Friday, calling him "creepy" after the New York Times reported that his home office was decorated with fan portraits of himself.