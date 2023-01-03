Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists

A new release of internal Twitter correspondence details the relationship between the social media company and government agencies, including how the U.S. government "demanded" that the social media giant suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.

"US govt agency demanded suspension of 250K accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials!" Elon Musk replied to journalist Matt Taibbi's Twitter thread on Tuesday evening.

Taibbi revealed the U.S government's mounting and endless pressure on Twitter to work hand-in-hand with Congress to hunt for Russian meddling on the platform.

Twitter's subsequent task force to hunt Russian influence on the platform showed "no coordinated" effort and mostly "lone-wolf" accounts with low ad spends.

Despite the findings, the social media platform began its partnership and censorship with Congress to fight against supposed Russian misinformation.

Under U.S. government pressure, Twitter went on to suspend nearly 250,000 accounts, including accounts tied to journalists, some questioning the pandemic's origins, and accounts that followed "two or more" Chinese diplomatic accounts.

In the first Twitter Files of 2023, Taibbi, exposed how the intelligence community gained influence over the social media platform which began in Facebook's suspension of 300 accounts with "suspected Russian origin" in August 2017.