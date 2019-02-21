Pompeo slams Huawei: US won't partner with countries that use its technology

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Chinese telecom giant Huawei threatens the ability for Europe to work alongside the United States.

“If a country adopts this and puts it in some of their critical information systems, we won’t be able to share information with them,” said Pompeo to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “In some cases there’s risk -- we won’t even be able to co-locate American resources, an American embassy and American military outpost.”

Pompeo added that Huawei technology also presents security risks to Europeans.

“We can’t forget these systems were designed with express work alongside the Chinese PLA, their military in China,” he said. “The risk to privacy from this technology is very, very real.”

The Trump administration’s push to prohibit or potentially slow down the use of Huawei’s technology is receiving pushback from Europe, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, Pompeo said that the U.S. has been working to warn countries about these risks.

“We have spent time not just in this ministerial of Warsaw last week where we had some real success,” he said. “But over the past months we’ve been out around the world just making sure everyone had the same information, that countries understand the risk of putting this Huawei technology into their IT systems.”