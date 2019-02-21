Pompeo: Hoda Muthana, ISIS wife from Alabama, a 'terrorist', not US citizen

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that an Alabama woman who joined ISIS and is now pleading to re-enter the U.S. after moving to Syria will not be allowed back into the country.

“I don’t get the heartstrings deal,” Pompeo told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “This is a woman who inflicted enormous risk on American soldiers, on American citizens—she is a terrorist. She’s not coming back.”

President Trump said on Wednesday, in a tweet, that he told Pompeo to prohibit Hoda Muthana from returning.

“I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!” Trump said.

Pompeo added that Muthana would not come back to pose a threat to the country.

“President Trump made clear that she wasn’t coming back. She’s not a U.S. citizen. She is not entitled to U.S. citizenship,” he said.

Hoda was born in 1994 in Hackensack, New Jersey, and fled her family and the U.S. to join ISIS. She now wants to be re-admitted after abandoning the terrorist group and being captured by Kurdish forces. She is currently being held in a refugee camp in northeast Syria with her 18-month-old son from one of her ISIS marriages.