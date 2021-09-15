Nicki Minaj says she's in 'Twitter jail,' will never use platform again

Rapper Nicki Minaj told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she has been placed in "Twitter jail" and will never use Twitter again, but Twitter says the company took no actions against her account.

The rappers claim comes the day after the social media platform said publicly that her controversial tweets did not violate their rules.

"I'm in Twitter jail y'all," the artist proclaimed on Instagram. "They didn't like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess my poll was gonna be asking questions is OK I like being fkng dumb then boom. Can't tweet."

A Twitter spokesman told Buzzfeed on Wednesday evening, "Twitter did not take any enforcement action in the account."

Minaj tweeted earlier in the day that the White House had invited her to visit after she revealed her hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter earlier in the week. She then responded to another user, "Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur *ss, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit."

The White House confirmed to Fox News that the Biden administration had extended an invite to Minaj, with an official saying, "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine."

On Monday, Minaj made waves when she wrote on Twitter that she was still doing research on getting the shot after her cousin in Trinidad had a friend whose testicles became swollen after getting the jab. Critics dismissed the claim and accused the rapper of spreading misinformation, but Twitter said at the time that she did not violate their rules.