Twitter says Nicki Minaj’s vaccine tweets don’t break rules

Twitter says rapper Nicki Minaj did not violate the company's policies with controversial tweets critics said were misleading and even misinformation regarding COVID-19.

The post that sparked the most backlash from Minaj was posted Monday, when she tweeted, "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Minaj also said she wasn't vaccinated and was still deciding whether she would get the jab, tweeting ahead of the Met Gala, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

The artist was lambasted by critics including MSNBC host Joy Reid, who called out Minaj on the air. Minaj saw the clip and responded via tweet, "This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb a-- on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman." Minaj went on to call Reid "a lying homophobic c--n" in another message.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB HITS JOY REID FOR VACCINE-SCOLDING NICKI MINAJ, INVOKES MSNBC HOST'S SKEPTICISM UNDER TRUMP

Several followers dismissed Minaj's claims regarding her cousin's friend, with many suggesting the purported reaction was due to a sexually transmitted disease rather than the vaccine, and others insisting there have been no cases of impotence linked to any COVID-19 shots.

Twitter told a number of outlets that Minaj’s tweets were not in violation of the platform's rules, but did not respond to FOX Business' requests for the company's reasoning.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Twitter has faced intense backlash for cracking down on what it deems "misinformation" regarding COVID-19 against numerous conservative accounts during the pandemic, and sparking renewed fury by censoring news stories critical of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, ahead of the 2020 presidential election. But, like other social media networks such as Facebook, confusion remains about the subjective enforcement of each platform's rules.