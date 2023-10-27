New Mac products could get introduced at Apple's 'Scary Fast' event

Apple consumers reportedly may see new versions of Mac products later Monday as the tech giant’s "Scary Fast" gets underway.

The presence of the Finder symbol on the company’s webpage advertising "Scary Fast" has helped fuel that speculation. Apple has described Finder as "the home base" for Macs, with it being used to "organize and access almost everything" on them.

The event, officially announced a week ago, will mark the second it has held in the fall, having done "Wonderlust" in mid-September and brought the iPhone 15 to market.

TIM COOK GOES TO CHINA, WHERE EARLY IPHONE 15 SALES ARE REPORTEDLY SLUGGISH

Bloomberg reported the iMac with the 24-inch display will have its latest iteration unveiled. Its stand may look slightly different from current options, according to the outlet.

The company may reportedly also reveal it will soon be making new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro options available to its customers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 168.22 +1.33 +0.80%

A version of the M3 chip could get incorporated into the devices, something that would increase their processing, according to Bloomberg. For the Macbook Pros, it could potentially be M3 Pro and M3 Max ones.

APPLE TO SPEND $1 BILLION ON AI IN CATCH-UP MOVE: REPORT

"Scary Fast" may serve as the platform for Apple to announce those, according to Bloomberg and other reports. FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple Inc

The event will come earlier in the week than Apple’s fourth-quarter performance release. It is expected to begin later Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CFO Luca Maestri told investors and analysts in early August that the company "expect[s] our September quarter year-over-year revenue performance to be similar to the June quarter, assuming that the macroeconomic outlook doesn’t worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter."

APPLE TO OFFER USB-C EQUIPPED APPLE PENCIL WITH NEW PRICING

The company has generated net sales totaling $293.79 billion across its products and services in the first three quarters, including $21.74 billion from the Mac segment. Its net income for the nine months was $74.04 billion.

The market capitalization for Apple hovered around $2.6 trillion as of Friday.