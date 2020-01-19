Microsoft heats up Slack rivalry with ad during NFL conference championships

Microsoft has restarted its rivalry with work messaging platform Slack with commercials for Microsoft Teams airing during the NFL conference championships.

Continue Reading Below

It's the first time Microsoft has invested in television advertising for Teams, The Verge reported.

"Not in the room? Then you're not in the know," the ad's narrator says. "How about we invite everyone you work with to work together? Be seen, be heard, be there when you're not."

SPACEX SUCCESSFULLY TESTS SIMULATED ROCKET FAILURE AFTER WEATHER DELAYS

"When you're ready to unleash the power of your team, open Teams," the narrator says.

Microsoft reportedly banned or discouraged employees from using certain outside software and online services like Slack for work due to concerns about IT security and protecting company secrets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 167.10 +0.93 +0.56% WORK SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC. 22.46 -0.51 -2.22%

Slack released a sassy open letter to Microsoft when the company announced Teams in 2016.

"Slack is here to stay. We are where work happens for millions of people around the world," the letter reads. "You can see Slack at work in nearly every newsroom and every technology company across the country. Slack powers the businesses of architects and filmmakers and construction material manufacturers and lawyers and creative agencies and research labs."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"So welcome, Microsoft, to the revolution. We’re glad you’re going to be helping us define this new product category," the letter says.

Slack made its trading debut in June, opening at $38.50 — higher than its direct listing at $26 per share. Shares closed at $22.46 on Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.