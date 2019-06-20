Slack shares to start trading Thursday, valuing company at $15.7B

The popular work-messaging system Slack made its trading debut Thursday morning, after a share sale that valued the company at $15.7 billion.

It's now the second-major company to go public with a direct listing at $26 per share.

The direct listing approach, unlike an IPO, avoids investment bankers and so-called road shows - which some argue that style could be important when it comes to bringing an investor appetite to the table.

Slack shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker W-O-R-K.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, second from right, is applauded as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, before his company's IPO, Thursday, June 20, 2019. NYSE President Stacey Cunningham is at right. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The app is used to replace emails in the workplace.

The tech company has yet post a profit. In 2018, it lost $138.9 million.

