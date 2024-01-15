Microsoft launches subscription-based chatbot, AI Copilot Pro for $20 a month

Microsoft announced on Monday the launch of a new subscription-based version of its Copilot aimed at providing a more powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tool to consumers.

Last year, Microsoft launched a free version of its AI Copilot for its Bing search engine and in the Microsoft Edge browser. The new Copilot Pro will be available for a $20 per month subscription and will provide several enhanced features beyond what Microsoft’s standard Copilot offers.

"Today we’re announcing the availability of Copilot Pro, a new subscription that delivers the most advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot to individuals looking to supercharge their Copilot experience," wrote Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

"Whether you need advanced help with writing, coding, designing, researching or learning, Copilot Pro brings greater performance, productivity and creativity," Mehdi added.

The subscription-based Copilot Pro will provide access to the AI assistant in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and also in Excel, where it is available in an English-only preview, and on OneNote. Users of those programs on PC, Mac and iPad who subscribe to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans will also have access to the tool.

Microsoft said that Copilot Pro subscribers also get priority access to the latest AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo . The arrangement gives subscribers access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times to improve performance, and will eventually give users the ability to toggle between models to optimize their experience.

Microsoft will also give Copilot Pro users enhanced AI image generation through Image Creator from Designer, which was formerly known as Bing Image Creator. The company says the new app will give subscribers 100 boosts per day – which speeds up the image generation process – while providing users with more detailed images and giving them the option of a landscape image format.

Subscribers to Copilot Pro will also have the ability to build their own Copilot GPT – which is a customized version of Copilot tailored to a specific topic based on the user’s prompts – in a Copilot GPT Builder feature that Microsoft said is coming soon.

