Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Microsoft discloses IRS says the tech giant owes nearly $29 billion in unpaid taxes

The back tax request to Microsoft involves tax years 2004 to 2013

close
Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss reports that Microsoft is pursuing a chip solution that would make it less dependent on Nvidia. video

Microsoft making its own AI chips is significant: R 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss reports that Microsoft is pursuing a chip solution that would make it less dependent on Nvidia.

Microsoft just disclosed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has asked for a hefty sum of taxes that it believes the tech company has not paid. 

The funds, sought through notices of proposed adjustments, totalled $28.9 billion not including penalties and interest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing submitted Wednesday by Microsoft. The IRS apparently believes the company owes that amount for tax years 2004 to 2013.

Microsoft said the IRS sent the notices late last month. 

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus in Redmond, United States.  ((Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We disagree with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the NOPAs through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings," the tech company said.

MICROSOFT TO ASSUME AI COPYRIGHT LIABILITY FOR COPILOT USERS

Microsoft, while disclosing the situation to the SEC, attached a blog post to its filing. 

Microsoft Corp

In it, the company explained the "main disagreement" as being over how it "allocated profits during this time period among countries and jurisdictions." Microsoft "acted in accordance with IRS rules and regulations," it argued. 

Microsoft also said that the IRS did not take up to $10 billion worth of tax payments made under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into account. That legislation became law in late December 2017.

IRS building

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2023.  (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company has paid over $67 billion worth of taxes to the U.S. government in the years since 2004, it said in the SEC filing. 

TECH GIANTS BATTLING FOR CONTENT TO TRAIN AI, MICROSOFT CEO SAYS

For income tax contingencies, Microsoft reported having "adequate" allowances. It also told investors that it did "not anticipate a significant increase or decrease to our tax contingencies for these issues within the next 12 months," according to the filing. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 332.42 +4.03 +1.23%

The situation will likely not see resolution any time in the near future. The company estimated that appealing through the IRS could last "several" years.

Microsoft logo

A smartphone is seen in front of the Microsoft logo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The disclosure of the IRS notices comes just under two weeks before Microsoft plans to announce its financial results for fiscal 2024's first quarter.

MICROSOFT REVISES ACTIVISION DEAL TO GET UK APPROVAL

Over the course of its 2023 fiscal year, Microsoft produced $211.9 billion in revenue, up roughly 6.9% compared to the $198.3 billion it generated in the prior year. Its annual net income, meanwhile, experienced a 0.5% decline, hitting $72.36 billion.  