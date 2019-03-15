Airline passengers can filter which airplane model they want to fly: Kayak CEO

In light of the deadly Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashes, flyers are jittery about what planes they board.

Kayak CEO Steve Hafner said concerned passengers can go on the travel site to identify what kind of plane is waiting for them.

“We started getting feedback about a week ago from a lot of our users that they wanted the ability to filter 737 Max planes,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Friday. “We put some engineers against it, worked very hard for three days and launched it.”

Hafner said about 8 million people a day use Kayak and the site has always given its users the ability to filter out airplane equipment type such as, wide body jets vs. narrow body vs. turboprops.

On Wednesday, President Trump ordered a ground stop of all Boeing 737 Max jets in the U.S.

"We are going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line," Trump said. “Pilots have been notified. Airlines have been all notified. Airlines are agreeing with us."

Boeing released a statement saying the Chicago-based manufacturer has "full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max."

Hafner said customers searching for travel dates in the summer should expect 737 Max jets in the search results.

“If that’s a concern for you, you need to engage with the filter.”