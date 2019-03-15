FAA should not have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets, former government official says

Despite new revelations in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 fatal crash, former FAA official Scott Brenner told FOX Business on Friday that there is no reason for the agency to ground the Boeing 737 Max fleet.

“The FAA has a long history of saying ‘Before we make any major decisions we need a ton of data to support that,’ and we have two crashes, and the more that we learn about them the most dissimilar they are,” Brenner said on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast."

He went on to say, “We’re not really sure what happened. We’re not even sure who was actually flying that aircraft. You had the one pilot who had the 8,000 hours, then you had another pilot who had around 250 hours. So we’re not really sure who was flying that aircraft, and the Ethiopians have been less than transparent during this whole process.”

Boeing stock rising today after the company announced it will roll out a new stall prevention software upgrade for the 737 Max jets.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 378.81 +5.51 +1.47%

Ethiopian Airlines CEO says results from the crashed jet’s black boxes “will take some days.”