Huawei reveals what 5G and 'smart cities' will look like in the future

Huawei Technologies gave FOX Business a rare look inside the embattled Chinese company amid the U.S. crackdown. Despite an ongoing trade dispute between China and the U.S., Huawei remains the global leader in the roll out of 5G technology.

Huawei Vice President Joe Kelly said the future of 5G mobile technology will boost the global economy and increase job growth worldwide.

“5G will add 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars to the global economy, will create 22 million new jobs worldwide,” he said during an interview with Connell McShane on “After the Bell” Tuesday.

Kelly sees the manufacturing sector as the biggest benefactor of 5G technology, specifically in artificial intelligence.

“As automated manufacturing robots use 5G to control the automated manufacturing…makes them more efficient because you can change your manufacturing structure in real time,” he said.

Huawei envisions a future where wireless technology creates so-called “smart cities” where 5G transmissions are stored indoors at concert venues, retail stores and outdoors in street lampposts.

“So that when you are walking down the street you are also getting 5G services,” Kelly said. “The closer you are to the base station, the higher the speed you are going to get.”

5G will be able to deliver up data speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second at real-time -- fast enough to download a high-definition movie in just two seconds to your mobile phone, Kelly said. The Huawei executive added that 5G will give consumers the capability to charge electric scooters, use electric sensors on kids’ backpacks for tracking and even pre-select parking spaces before arriving at a local shopping mall.

“The Internet of things is going to potentially revolutionized everything that we do,” he said.