China's Huawei gives Fox rare look inside headquarters amid US ban

China's telecom giant Huawei, notoriously known as a national security risk and banned by the U.S. government, wants to tell its side of the story. FOX Business was given a rare opportunity to explore its headquarters outside of Shenzhen and a tell-all with a key executive, who believes that its tarnished image is a result of false information.

“We’ve always been very open and transparent about inviting journalists like yourself, sting journalists, news organizations to come and visit Huawei. I think there’s lots of misunderstandings. Lots of misinformation out there about what we do,” said Andrew Williamson, Vice President at Huawei Technologies to Connell McShane.

The biggest misconception, according to Williamson, is the public’s understanding of its relationship with the Chinese government.

When the FOX Business host asked Williamson to respond to the allegations that it could be used to facilitate spying, he responded: “To my knowledge it’s not technically possible.”

“We operate in over 178 countries around the world, many of those countries are now deploying their 5G networks and so we work very closely with those partners to build out the hardware. But at all times the telecom partners, customers are completely in charge of all the data. There’s no need for us to touch any of the data at all.”

McShane also toured Huawei’s research and development center, where he was given a demonstration on the rollout of 5G. An executive there said the company has been gearing up for potential crackdown by the U.S. government by making its own chips for the last 8 years.

FBN’s Connell McShane contributed to this story.