Connell McShane joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a correspondent in September 2007. In addition, he serves as a news reader on Imus In The Morning radio program.

Prior to joining FBN, McShane worked at Bloomberg Television where he served as a news reporter and an anchor on "Evening Edition," "On the Markets" and "Marketweek." He also broadcasted live reports from both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ. Before Bloomberg Television, McShane co-anchored the syndicated morning show "The First Word" on Bloomberg Radio. McShane began his career in sports broadcasting. He served as the play-by-play voice of minor league baseball’s Pittsfield Mets during the 1998 season.

A graduate of Fordham University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies, McShane was named a finalist in both the New York Metro Achievement in Radio Awards and the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters' Association.

Check out his Twitter: twitter.com/connellmcshane