World’s largest drone maker says it doesn’t collect customers’ data

Chinese technology company DJI responded to the Department of Homeland Security’s warning on the data threat from Chinese-made drones.

“Let me just state emphatically that is not true,” DJI Strategic Partnerships Director Jan Gasparic told FOX Business on Tuesday, regarding whether it is able to access customers' data, during an interview with FOX Business’ Connell McShane at the company’s headquarters in Beijing. “Our customers’ data is theirs and theirs alone.“

The DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sent out an industry alert this month urging U.S. firms to be aware of the threats of Chinese-made devices and their potential ability to store data.

DJI, the world's largest drone maker, said they are not in the data business, but rather in the business of producing drones.

“The data stays on the drone, like we don’t really do anything with [it]. We don’t have any access to it,” Gasparic said.

However, he did note that the potential for data sharing is foreseeable at DJI if there’s a specific reason for an after-sales service request.