How do Teslas work?

Tesla is a hot brand. And that’s not just the opinion of eager fans awaiting the Cybertruck.

The company looks good on paper, too.

Despite shares of the electric carmaker falling slightly on the heels of coronavirus fears, its stock is up 125 percent on the year, including a 100 percent uptick in the past three months.

But there’s more to the brand’s appeal than just its positive numbers. Tesla’s all-electric vehicles, which “can be better, quicker and more fun to drive than gasoline cars,” according to the company’s website, are a big part of what draws investors and drivers in, too.

How they work is perhaps best understood by looking at their batteries.

The cars run on powerful lithium-ion batteries made of thousands of lithium-ion cells, according to Engadget. Each battery has a heating system that helps start the car in cold weather.

The vehicles are also equipped with a small motor about the size of a watermelon, which converts electrical energy drawn from the battery into mechanical power to move the car.

Drivers need to plug up their cars, instead of heading to a gas station, to recharge the batteries. While Tesla has installed hundreds of supercharging stations across the United States, customers also have the option to get a recharging station at home.

The amount of time a full charge takes, and how far you can drive on a full charge, depends on the car model. Unlike hybrid vehicles, which rely on hydrocarbon fuel along with a battery, all-electric roadsters like Teslas run solely on battery power.

