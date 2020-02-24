The top 4 most fuel-efficient SUVs of 2020

Good gas mileage is more than an added perk when it comes to buying a new car. Consumers, in fact, say it’s one of the most important factors in their vehicle purchase.

Car buyers are willing to pay extra for better mileage per gallon, according to research from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and Simon Fraser University. That’s true even if the upfront cost of the car exceeds the savings they could see later.

Drivers said they would pay $10,730 more for a new car in order to save $1,000 per year.

Researchers at auto-data website Edmunds took a look at four categories of SUVs — small, midsize, large and luxury — and determined the most fuel-efficient models for city and highway driving based on EPA estimates for internal combustion engines and hybrids.

Here’s the winner in each group, along with each car’s price fuel-economy breakdown:

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Class: Most fuel-efficient small SUV

Starting price: $29,220

Combined MPG: 40

City MPG: 41

Highway MPG: 38

2020 Subaru Outback

Class: Most fuel-efficient midsize SUV

Starting price: $27,655

Combined MPG: 29

City MPG: 26

Highway MPG: 33

2020 Ford Expedition

Class: Most fuel-efficient large SUV

Starting price: $54,205

Combined MPG: 19

City MPG: 17

Highway MPG: 23

2020 Volvo XC60 T8

Class: Most fuel-efficient luxury SUV

Starting price: $54,945

Combined MPG: 27

