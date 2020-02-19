Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders top 535K, unofficial tally says

Pre-orders for the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck may have driven past the pre-launch count for the electric car maker’s flagship Model 3 sedan, according to an unofficial count compiled by reservation holders.

The total Cybertruck pre-orders exceeded 535,000 as of Wednesday, according to Cybertruckownersclub.com, which tracks pre-orders by reservation number. The group noted that roughly 16 months had elapsed from the Model 3 unveiling event in 2016 to when company executives said the vehicle had amassed 518,000 preorders.

Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the accuracy of the pre-order count.

Tesla requires a refundable deposit of just $100 to pre-order a Cybertruck. The truck’s base model, featuring a single motor, starts $39,990. By comparison, Model 3 pre-orders required a $1,000 deposit.

Based on the unofficial tally, the dual motor and tri-motor Cybertrucks have attracted more pre-order interests than the base model. Just 17 percent of pre-orders were made on the single motor version.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk personally unveiled the Cybertruck at a high-profile debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The truck’s design drew a mixed response on social media. The event itself hit a snag when the Cybertruck’s “armor glass” windows shattered during a test.

Musk last updated the official pre-order figure for Cybertrucks in late November, within days of the debut. At the time, he tweeted that 250,000 customers had already submitted deposits.

Production on the base version of the Cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2021.

