A look at all the different Tesla models, including its Cybertruck

Despite the often quirky behavior of its chief executive officer Elon Musk, Tesla is a hot brand, and that’s not just the opinion of eager fans waiting to hop into the Cybertruck.

Continue Reading Below

The company looks good on paper, too.

While shares of the electric carmaker fell 7 percent early this week amid coronavirus concerns, its market cap is still larger than General Motors, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler’s. Its stock is up 125 percent on the year, including a 100 percent uptick in the past 3 months.

In its 2019 annual report, Tesla said it generated $24.6 billion in revenue, and the company’s Tesla Model 3 made the Consumer Reports’ list of top cars for the first time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 667.99 -11.01 -1.62%

The Model 3 isn’t the only top car the brand has, though. Here’s a look at the newest car for each of its models, including the starting price, MPGe and a few standout features.

2020 Model 3

This model comes with rear-wheel drive, autopilot mode and an immersive audio system.

Starting price: $41,190.

MPGe: Up to 148 city miles or 132 highway miles.

2020 Model S

The Model S features heated front and rear seats and a panoramic glass roof.

Starting price: $81,190.

MPGe: Up to 115 city miles or 107 highway miles.

DRIVERS WITH EXPENSIVE CARS LESS LIKELY TO STOP FOR PEDESTRIANS

2020 Model X

This model has all-wheel drive and touts a high-tech cabin with space for up to seven.

Starting price: $86,190.

MPGe: Up to 105 city miles or 98 highway miles.

WHAT ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS DRIVING STATES?

2020 Model Y

This one touts a driving range of 300 miles and can go from zero-to-60-mph in 3.5 seconds.

Starting price: $40,200.

MPGe: Up to 129 city miles or 112 highway miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

2022 Cybertruck

The popular Cybertruck has a scratch-proof exterior and can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Starting price: $39,900.

The EPA has not released any official ratings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS