Microsoft HoloLens co-creator Alex Kipman to step down following misconduct allegations: report

HoloLens co-creater Alex Kipman is leaving Microsoft following allegations that he watched VR pornography in front of subordinates.

Kipman's departure was announced Tuesday in an internal email, Business Insider reported. Microsoft Cloud head Scott Guthrie is planning a reorganization, with the company’s Mixed Reality Hardware group moving into the Windows & Devices organization, and its Mixed Reality Presence and Collaboration group shifting into the Microsoft Teams organization in the company’s Experiences & Devices division.

"Over the last several months, Alex Kipman and I have been talking about the team’s path going forward," Guthrie wrote in the email. "We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities."

Kipman is expected to remain on board through the transition period, according to Guthrie.

MICROSOFT CUTS REVENUE, PROFIT OUTLOOK, CITING ‘UNFAVORABLE’ FOREIGN EXCHANGE MOVEMENT

"I appreciate the tremendous vision Alex has provided to Microsoft over the years, and all that he has done to advance our Metaverse offerings," Guthrie said. "Alex is committed to helping the teams with the transition process over the next two months and ensuring success before pursuing what is next for him."

MICROSOFT UNVEILS NEW MANAGED CYBERSECURITY OFFERINGS

This comes after Insider reported last month that Kipman had viewed VR pornography during a meeting with other Microsoft employees.

The video was allegedly shown on a screen in the meeting room while Kipman was watching it on a virtual reality headset.

"It was in the office, in front of women," one employee who was at the meeting told the outlet.

APPLE IOS UPDATE IOS FEATURES OPTION TO EDIT, UNSEND TEXT MESSAGES

Kipman is accused of engaging in a pattern of inappropriate conduct toward women at the company, including unwanted touching. His alleged behavior follows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella vowing in 2014 to institute cultural changes and crack down on "talented jerks."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kipman joined Microsoft in 2001 and serves as a technical fellow at the company. He has created the HoloLens mixed reality headset and the Kinect motion-controller for Xbox video game consoles.