Metaverse: New tech could allow users to feel objects in VR

The controller will provide a realistic feel of an object, including its thickness

A new technology could allow virtual reality users to touch and feel objects as realistically as possible in the metaverse, its developer claims.

The SpinOcchio, a metaverse controller, will allow users to feel objects in the metaverse, as if they were touching them in the real world, utilizing a spin process to differentiate the senses associated with objects, WALA reported.

An attendee demonstrates the Owo vest, which allows users to feel physical sensations during metaverse experiences, including wind, gunfire or punching, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Patrick (Getty Images)

Researchers at MAKinteract Lab say the controller works as they determined the differences in how objects glide across skin or slip in one’s hand and have paired this information with visual cues from the user, WALA reported.

They are able to replicate the slippage with the controller after they tested how the "haptic realism of motion and thickness is perceived with varying visual cues in VR."

Gavin Menichini, using the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, gives a demonstration of the Immersed Virtual Reality program on January 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The controller will then provide a realistic feel of an object, potentially even allowing a user to feel an item’s thickness, without actually holding the object, according to the report.

The SpinOcchio is expected to launch at the very end of April at the 2022 ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in New Orleans that runs from April 30 to May 5.