Apple iOS update features option to edit, unsend text messages

Apple's latest operating system update, iOS 16, will allow users to edit and unsend text messages, the company announced Monday.

Users will also be able to mark already seen conversations as unread and view shared content in message threads, Apple said in a press release.

"Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later," the press release stated. "In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages."

Apple revealed the new features when announcing the iOS update at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference.

The edit and unsend features will only be available for 15 minutes after a message is sent.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone," Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in the press release.

"We have reimagined how the Lock Screen looks and works with exciting new features that make it more personal and helpful, introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library for families, streamlined communication through new capabilities in Messages and Mail, and harnessed enhanced intelligence with updates to Live Text and Visual Look Up," he continued.

The iOS 16 update will also include a personalized lock screen, allowing users to customize the look of the date and time with different styles and color options. Additionally, widgets can be added to the lock screen for easier access to calendar events, the weather, battery life, alarms and other information, a feature inspired by the Apple Watch.

Under the update, notifications will now roll up from the bottom of the screen and users in the U.S. can split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks.