Supermarket's TV price mix-up prompts shopper protest

A French supermarket was flooded by angry customers after the store allegedly refused to honor low prices accidentally advertised for televisions, according to reports and social media.

Géant Casino, which is located inside a south France shopping mall, mistakenly priced the TVs at 30.99 Euros, or roughly $34.38, rather than their actual cost: 399 Euros, or just shy of $444, the BBC reported Thursday.

But the market reportedly did not allow customers to pay the much lower listed amount, prompting irate shoppers to remain inside the store, crowding the checkout area in protest.

The store was forced to remain open past closing time because the angry shoppers would not leave, social media shows. The police were ultimately called to the market and removed the crowd from the store. It was not clear if the incident resulted in arrests.

While there are exceptions, the consumer code states stores must sell an item for the price displayed, despite any errors, unless the listing is “clearly derisory compared to the real price,” local BFM TV reported.

A nearby store worker identified as Jean-Christophe told French outlet Midi Libre he saw people who were apparently trying to buy four or five TVs at a time, the BBC said.

"We are located right across from the Géant Casino checkout lines,” he said, according to the report. “I saw a lot of police and a crowd of people."

