LG's CES presentation features hideaway, rollable TVs

A rollable TV might be coming to your living room soon.

LG showed off its “rollable innovation” at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday.

The TV can roll up into the ceiling or lower down into a bar box, which could sit on a mantel, floor or any flat surface. The displays have “very important applications,” LG Electronics president and chief technology officer Dr. I.P. Park told FOX Business' Liz Claman.

“All the innovation we do [with] home appliances and entertainment systems, we will bring them outside [the] home,” Park said on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown". “In the restaurants, in hotels, in the schools.”

He also said car displays and seatbacks will likely be improved by this rollable screen technology.

Park said LG is getting calls from interested customers, “including Hollywood celebrities.” While the TVs are garnering a lot of buzz, the company hasn’t set a price for the rollable TVs yet.

