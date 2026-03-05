Ford recalls more than 615,000 vehicles over wiper, driveshaft defects

Ford is recalling more than 615,000 vehicles in the U.S. over two separate safety defects involving windshield wiper motors and driveshaft components, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The larger recall covers 604,533 vehicles because a front windshield wiper motor defect could cause the wipers to operate intermittently or fail entirely, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA filings show.

The recall includes certain 2020–2022 Ford Explorer and Escape models, along with 2020–2022 Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built between July 6, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021.

According to the Part 573 safety report, the issue stems from a condition in which the motor’s cover terminal may have been misaligned with the brush card terminal during assembly, potentially creating a poor electrical connection that can lead to a loss of electrical continuity over time. Front wiper functionality may be intermittent before progressing to complete inoperability.

Ford has identified 1,374 warranty claims related to inoperative or intermittent windshield wiper motors within the affected population as of Feb. 18, 2026, but said it is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries tied to the condition. The estimated defect rate is about 1% of the recalled population.

The recall is listed under NHTSA Campaign Number 26V117, and Ford’s internal recall number is 26S14.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front wiper motors as necessary, free of charge. Dealer notification began March 4, 2026, and interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed between March 9 and March 13, 2026. A second notice will be sent once a final remedy is available, anticipated between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

Ford has instructed dealers not to demonstrate or deliver new in-stock vehicles covered by the recall until repairs are completed. Federal law requires recall repairs to be completed before delivery to buyers.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or check their vehicle identification number on NHTSA.gov, where affected VINs became searchable on March 4, 2026.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 11,431 US vehicles because the driveshaft’s friction weld may fail, which could result in rear driveshaft separation and a sudden loss of drive power, NHTSA said. Dealers will repair that issue at no cost to owners.