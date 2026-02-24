Ford recalls over 412,000 vehicles over suspension issue

Ford is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate actions over safety issues that federal regulators say could increase the risk of a crash.

The largest recall covers 412,774 model year 2017-2019 Ford Explorer SUVs due to a rear suspension toe link that can fracture, potentially affecting steering control.

Toe links help maintain rear wheel alignment. If one breaks, it can cause changes in vehicle handling and raise the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said dealers will replace the rear suspension toe links with a revised, stronger design, free of charge for affected vehicles.

Ford told FOX Business that it is not aware of any injuries related to this issue.

The automaker said notification to dealers is expected to begin on Feb. 25, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed starting March 9.

In a separate action, Ford is also recalling 40,655 vehicles to address battery failures and brake pedal defects, which regulators said could increase crash risk.

The latest recalls follow a record year for the automaker. In 2025, Ford issued 103 safety recalls, surpassing its previous annual high with months still remaining in the calendar year, according to a Kelley Blue Book report previously cited by FOX Business.

Ford has said its recall activity reflects efforts to identify and fix potential defects quickly and that it has expanded its team of safety and technical experts in recent years to improve quality and compliance.

Reuters contributed to this report.