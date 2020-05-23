Elon Musk’s SpaceX is hiring: Take a look at some of the positions

On Wednesday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The historic launch will be the first time astronauts launch into orbit on a private company’s spacecraft and the first time American astronauts launch in an American-made spacecraft since 2011 when the Space Shuttle program ended.

Vice President Mike Pence has said he plans to attend the launch and officials said President Trump will likely also attend.

Leading up to the launch, SpaceX has been focused on hiring. In early February, Elon Musk tweeted about a career fair in Texas for SpaceX

“This is mainly for staffing up 4 production shifts for 24/7 operations, but engineers, supervisors & support personnel are certainly needed too,” Musk tweeted on Feb. 4. “A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train.”

Even as the company prepares for the launch on Wednesday, SpaceX still has a long list of job openings -- more than 500 -- with the promise of “competitive salaries, comprehensive health benefits and equity packages,” according to the website.

The available jobs are primarily located in Texas and California, but there are also postings in Washington state, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

Here’s a look at 10 open positions.

Real Estate Coordinator

SpaceX is looking for a real estate coordinator in Hawthorne, Calif., who will “support the Facilities team with corporate real estate matters such as identifying prospective properties of interest, negotiating lease and own acquisitions, dispositions (terminations and subleases/assignments), exercising options and any related matters,” the job posting said.

For applicants with a bachelor’s degree in business or real estate, at least three years of experience is required, but for applicants without a degree, at least eight years of experience is required, according to the posting.

Financial Analyst

According to the job posting, the SpaceX financial analyst will work with company business partners and provide “analysis and reporting” to management.

The position is listed for Hawthorne, Calif., and requires a bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering or a similar subject as well as “experience in the finance function,” the posting said.

Environmental Health & Safety Engineer

There are several openings for environmental health and safety engineers at SpaceX, including in Brownsville, Texas, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Vandenberg, Calif., Hawthorne, Calif., and Redmond, Wash.

The position entails creating and managing “site specific safety policies and programs,” and requires a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of experience developing “environmental, health and safety disciplines,” the posting said.

Electrical Design Engineer (Satellites)

At SpaceX’s Hawthorne, Calif., location, the company is looking for an electrical design engineer to work on flight hardware specifically on satellites, the posting said.

According to the posting, the engineer will “rapidly design, develop and test highly reliable electronics for satellites,” among other responsibilities.

“We’re looking for people who want to dive in and get their hands dirty and those who are not afraid to make important decisions and work to provide a data driven rationale,” the posting said.

The position requires a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering or a similar degree and at least two years of professional experience, among other qualifications.

Launch Build Reliability Engineer

The launch build reliability engineer, located in Cape Canaveral, Fla., will “reliably launch astronauts and other payloads by ensuring vehicle, payload and spacecraft processing is efficiently designed and executed,” the posting said.

At least two years of professional or internship experience and an engineering-related bachelor’s degree are among the requirements for the position.

Barista

SpaceX is also hiring a barista for its corporate offices in Hawthorne, Calif. According to the job posting, a high school diploma, GED, or at least six months of barista experience is required.

Cook

Several of SpaceX’s locations are looking to hire cooks, including in Brownsville, Texas, McGregor, Texas, and Hawthorne, Calif.

The position requires at least two years of experience “in kitchen preparation and cooking” and a high school diploma or GED, the posting said.

Modeling and Simulation Engineer (Top Secret Clearance)

According to the job posting, the Hawthorne, Calif.-based modeling and simulation engineer “will be instrumental to the design, optimization and execution of SpaceX developed satellite constellations and payload missions.”

The position requires an engineering-related bachelor’s degree, and experiences with “orbital design and analysis,” “constellation design,” and tools for software modeling.

The modeling and simulation engineer will also need top secret clearance, the posting said.

Internal Fleet Driver

SpaceX is hiring an internal fleet driver who will transport “aerospace production, test, and flight components between SpaceX and vendors within an approximate 100-mile radius of Cape Canaveral,” the posting said.

The driver will use LTL vans and flatbeds and the position requires a high school diploma or GED and at least three years of experience driving in a professional delivery vehicle, the posting said.

Welder, Stainless

In McGregor, Texas, SpaceX is hiring a “structural, stainless welder,” according to the posting.

“This position requires skill in a specialized trade in order to complete welding requirements and operational needs,” the posting said. “The position is responsible for welding piping, structural steel and other facility equipment/infrastructure.”

Some of the requirements for the position include a high school diploma or equivalency certificate, at least three years of professional experience with TIG welding and at least three years of professional experience “working in a process piping environment,” the posting said.

