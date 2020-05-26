Where are NASA's retired space shuttles and how much does it cost to see them?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Continue Reading Below

The orbiters from NASA's retired space shuttles have been on public display since 2013. These space crafts can be found in assorted science museums.

PENCE: SPACEX ASTRONAUT LAUNCH MARKS 'NEW ERA' IN SPACE EXPLORATION

Here is where you can find these pieces of history during your next road trip.

Where can the retired space shuttles be found?

NASA commissioned six space shuttles under its Space Shuttle Program fleet: the Enterprise, Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour. Four of the six space shuttles can be viewed in museums throughout the country.

Enterprise

First flight: Aug. 12, 1977. Last flight: April 27, 2012

Space Shuttle Enterprise is on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. General admission for the museum is $33 for adults, $31 for seniors age 65 and above and $24 for children up to the age of 12. The Enterprise was a prototype that never entered space but was used to conduct landing glide tests.

MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LEAD BILLIONAIRES IN SPACE RACE

Discovery

First flight: Aug. 30, 1984. Last flight: Feb. 24, 2011

Space Shuttle Discovery is on display at the National Air and Space Museum, which is a part of the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. Admission is free, though there is a $15 fee for parking before 4 p.m. if needed.

Atlantis

First flight: Oct. 3, 1985. Last flight: July 8, 2011

Space Shuttle Atlantis is on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Daily admission is $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children up to the age of 11.

RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT PLANS FIRST SPACE LAUNCH

Endeavour

First flight: May 7, 1992. Last flight: May 16, 2011.

Space Shuttle Endeavour is on display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Admission to the museum is free, however the cost to see the space shuttle is $8.95 for adults, $6.75 for children up to the age of 12, $7.95 for students age 13 and older and $7.95 for seniors age 65 and older. Service charges also apply, but the purchase includes special exhibitions and an IMAX film.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

What happened to the Challenger and Columbia?

Unfortunately, the Challenger and Columbia space shuttles were completely destroyed during missions, and 14 passengers lost their lives.

Image 1 of 2

The Space Shuttle Challenger never made it into space and disintegrated 73 seconds after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986, killing astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. Scobee, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison S. Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith A. Resnik.

The Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated during re-entry of earth's orbit on Feb. 1, 2003, killing Rick Husband, Willie McCool, Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Michael Anderson, David Brown and Ilan Ramon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS