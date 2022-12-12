Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says Twitter’s character limit will see a major increase

The change would increase the limit by 3,720 characters

Twitter will be upping its character limit for tweets by a significant amount, CEO Elon Musk appeared to indicate Sunday.

Musk responded "yes" to a Twitter user who asked early Sunday if it is true the social media platform is raising the tweet character limit to 4,000. Users currently face a 280-character limit on their posts.

The Twitter CEO previously told users he planned to make changes to the platform’s character limit. Musk tweeted in mid-November that the "ability to do long tweets" was "coming soon" without offering further details.

Twitter did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

A photo illustration with Elon Musk

A photo illustration with Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Getty Images/iStock / Getty Images)

The social media platform's character limit last changed in November 2017, when Twitter expanded it to 280 from 140.

MUSK COMPARES OLD TWITTER TO ‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ VILLAIN, LAUNCHES EFFORT TO TAME BOTS

Twitter logo

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

TWITTER TO RAISE BLUE PRICING TO $11 FOR IPHONE APP USERS: REPORT

In the weeks since Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, he has implemented major changes including the purchasable verification badge and the ending of enforcement under its COVID-19 misleading information policy.

He has also indicated he has plans for other changes to the platform. On Friday, he said Twitter would add a feature "in a few weeks" to make tweets display view counts.