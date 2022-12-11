Musk compares old Twitter to 'Lord of the Rings' villain, launches effort to tame bots

Twitter CEO Elon Musk spent part of his Sunday comparing the old platform to J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings fantasy character Wormtongue.

The character Wormtongue is considered by fans to be an antagonist in the series of books written by the English writer, who goes on to kill the wizard Saruman.

"Twitter was Wormtongue to the World," Musk wrote on Sunday. "Saruman…your staff is broken."

Following up on the fantasy trail, Musk posted a picture of Wormtongue speaking into King Théoden’s ear, though the faces are photoshopped out with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on Wormtongue’s body, and President Biden’s face on Théoden’s body.

"Just one more lockdown, my king…" the meme reads.

Nearly an hour later, Musk tweeted that his pronouns were "Prosecute/Fauci."

The Twitter CEO also called on all the bots and trolls to attack him with as many messages as they could to get to the top of his replies. Ultimately, at least according to Musk, they were not able to reach the summit.

"Cool, the bots are so far unable to swarm to the top of my replies," he tweeted. "They will try other methods, but we’re shutting them down as soon as they show up. Twitter will also be moving to prosecute scammers anywhere on Earth."

Musk, who also runs Tesla, SpaceX and numerous other companies purchased Twitter at the end of October. Since the takeover, he has promoted free speech, even exposing the previous company operations for visibility filtering, and playing God, as some might say, in terms of controlling what could and could not be said on Twitter.