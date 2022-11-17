Elon Musk says Twitter will ditch the 280-character limit 'soon'

Twitter's "Chief Twit," Elon Musk, confirmed that users would no longer be confined to the 280-character limit, per a Wednesday evening tweet.

"Ability to do long tweets coming soon," Musk wrote while responding to a thread of 82 tweets.

The specifics of whether there will be a character limit at all or when the change will be rolled out have yet to be disclosed. Fox News Digital reached out to Twitter for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Musk had previously expressed his support of longer tweets in April, months before officially acquiring the platform at the end of October.

"My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is *way* overdue for long form tweets!" Musk wrote on April 15.

Just one day after closing his deal on the social media platform, Musk again showed his willingness to ditch the character limits by replying, "Absolutely," to a user who asked, "Can we get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it?"

Musk's character-limit announcement comes on the heels of the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit's" testimony at the Delaware Court of Chancery, where he revealed that he would be cutting down his time at Twitter and said that he would eventually "find somebody else to run" the platform "over time," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Musk also said that he was aware that much of his time since taking over Twitter had been dedicated to the platform, but it would not remain this way in the long run.

However, Musk has not shied away from rolling out various promises since acquiring the social media platform, including the Twitter Blue subscription and an edit button. The CEO recently took to the platform to announce Twitter Blue's November launch date.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk wrote.

Musk also revealed that all unpaid legacy blue checkmarks would be removed in the following months after the subscription launch.

Twitter's strategy since the Musk takeover has been to try various options and keep the ones that prove fruitful, with Musk telling Twitter users that the platform would be doing "lots of dumb things in the coming months."

"We will keep what works & change what doesn’t," Musk wrote.

The company has seen massive layoffs after the $44 billion deal was finalized, with initial reports from the New York Times saying that some managers were asked to compile a list of employees to let go. Musk later defended the severe cost-cutting efforts, claiming the company was losing $4 million a day.